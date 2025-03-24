Des Moines Buccaneers Tender Ryland Rooney

March 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Des Moines Buccaneers have signed Ryland Rooney to a USHL tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Rooney has spent the last two seasons at Gentry Academy. After averaging nearly a point per game last season, the 6'0", 161-pound forward from Dellwood, Minn. led Gentry's offense with 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists) in 26 games this season. Additionally, he has recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 18 games with the Long Island Gulls 15U AAA program.

"We are extremely excited to have a person and player like Ryland join our team for next season," Buccaneers Head Coach & General Manager Matt Curley said. "After visiting with him and his family, it was clear that he possessed both the on-ice skill and off-ice commitment to take the next step in his hockey career. Given our success with working with young, talented forwards, I have no doubt that Ryland will continue that standard of excellence. On behalf of the Des Moines Buccaneers, I would like to welcome Ryland to the our family."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2009 birth year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Buccaneers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"I am so happy to get started with such a great organization," Rooney said. "I've really enjoyed getting to know the amazing coaching staff and look forward to playing in front of the incredible fans of the Des Monies Buccaneers."

