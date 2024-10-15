Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

End of a Challenging Sequence

The Black Hawks travel to Fargo for games against the Force on Thursday (6:05 p.m.) and Friday (7:05 p.m.). Waterloo was 0-4-1 against Fargo in 2023/24. The series has been one-sided in favor of one club or the other for the past four years; in that time, either the Force or the Hawks have recorded five or more wins against the other each season. When Waterloo leaves the ice after Friday's game, it will wrap up a string of five games in eight days. Friday's game will also end a stretch where six of seven have been played on the road; the Hawks are 3-1-1 during the first five games over that time.

Rising to the Top

Two veteran Waterloo players are currently among the USHL's top five leading defensive scorers. Landon Nycz and Dylan Compton each had three points last weekend. Nycz scored a goal Friday, then assisted on two others Sunday. All of Compton's weekend offense came in the form of assists. For the year, both have six points from identical two-goal, four-assist stat lines. Last season, Tyler Miller was Waterloo's leading defensive scorer with 30 points, which tied for 15th among USHL defensemen.

Mr. Morich's Big Game

On Sunday against the Tri-City Storm, Reid Morich produced three goals and an assist. The effort surpassed his previous career high of three points in one game, set against the Omaha Lancers on January 28th. That night, Morich scored once and assisted on two other goals in a 6-5 win. Sunday's hat trick is one of five which has been recorded across the USHL during the first four weeks of this season. Only one other player has produced a four-point performance: that was Omaha's Nicholas Sykora, also on Sunday.

First Wins

Phileas Lachat made 23 saves during Waterloo's 6-2 win against the Muskegon Lumberjacks last Friday. Then Sunday, Daniel Moor turned away 30 Tri-City Storm chances in another 6-2 victory. It was the first USHL win for each goaltender. The Hawks have never had two goalies each earn their first win over the same weekend during the league's Tier 1 era (beginning in 2002/03).

Recent Games

Waterloo started and finished last weekend with 6-2 victories. Hosting the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, Brock Schultz scored twice in a nine-second span, including the goal which proved to be the game-winner. Waterloo finished with five unanswered goals. Saturday in Lincoln, the Hawks were shutout 3-0, despite 36 shots on goal. Undaunted, they responded with a 6-2 win Sunday against the Tri-City Storm. Reid Morich generated his first hat trick, and Waterloo was ahead throughout after taking a 2-0 first period lead.

