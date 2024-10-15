Gamblers Add Goaltender and NHL Draft Pick

October 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that the team has acquired goaltender Dylan Johnson in a trade with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for future considerations. Gamblers also added Buffalo Sabres draft pick defenseman Norwin Panocha of the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In another move the Gamblers dropped defenseman Edvin Nilsson from the team's roster.

Johnson appeared in two games with the Fighting Saints this year, posting a 1-1 record, 2.51 goals against average and .891 save percentage. The Dallas, Texas native, saw action for the Fighting Saints last season, posting a 6-4-1 record, 2.75 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Prior to his time in the USHL, Johnson played two seasons in the North American Hockey League with Janesville, Oklahoma and North Iowa.

Panocha was selected in the 7th round by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Bayreuth, Germany, Panocha started the year in the WHL with Prince Albert, appearing in three games. Last season, Panocha suited up for Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey, registering 15 assists in 52 games. The 6'2, 192-pound defenseman has represented Germany at the U18 and U20 World Junior Championships.

The Gamblers return to the Resch Center on Saturday, October 26, as they host the Madison Capitols. Start time, 6:05 PM. Tickets available at the Resch Center box office, open Monday - Friday and event days at 10:00 AM. Tickets also available online at www.gamblershockey.com For groups and beverage inclusive seating contact Cole at 920-405-1153.

