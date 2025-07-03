Sports stats

CFL Calgary Stampeders

WATCH OUT! Derrick Moncrief Comes Jumping in with Calgary's Second Pick-Six of the Game!: CFL

July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Derrick Moncrief takes it to the house for a 70-yard pick-six early in the fourth quarter.
