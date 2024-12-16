Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Truist Field this Tuesday, December 17

December 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Tuesday, December 17, the Charlotte Knights will welcome fans of all ages to Truist Field for a special "Food and Film Night" presented by Coke Zero Sugar. The event is open to the public and will feature "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" on the Truist Field video board beginning at 7:15 p.m. All proceeds from this event will benefit Charlotte Knights Charities.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $40 per person, which include access to enjoy the activities at Light the Knights Festival (ice skating, snow tubing and all of the lights). Children three years old and under will receive free admission. Additionally, fans can purchase specialty food items that will be themed to the 2000 movie starring Jim Carrey. The entire event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. on December 17.

Fans can purchase their tickets directly here. For more information about this exciting event, please visit the official website of the Charlotte Knights at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

