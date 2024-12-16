IronPigs 2025 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale

December 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that single game tickets for the 2025 season at Coca-Cola Park are now officially on sale!

Tickets may be purchased by going online at [ironpigsbaseball.com,]ironpigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket office in person or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447). Single game tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A full promotional schedule for the 2025 season will be released at a later date which will feature the usual IronPigs brand of family-friendly fun and entertainment with giveaways, fireworks, appearances and more!

The IronPigs begin the 2025 season on March 28th when they play host to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. The IronPigs play a 75-game home schedule once again for the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 16, 2024

IronPigs 2025 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.