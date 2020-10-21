Watch Game 2 of the World Series Tonight at Riverwalk

October 21, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





Watch former Biscuits participate in the World Series at the field where they used to play! Join us for Game 2 feat. happy hour drink specials and baseball bingo! This event is FREE to the public, so come out and cheer on the Rays!

The Biscuits and EnMotive are teaming up to bring you the Run Gumpy Run 5K. All entrants receive a commemorative 2020 Run Gumpy Run 5K Goodie Bag including a commemorative t-shirt, baseball diamond finishers medal, a new logo branded hat and custom race bib shipped directly to each participant.

The Run Gumpy Run 5K is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on the treadmill, sidewalk or trail. Each Thursday in October the Biscuits will host a Happy Hour and give participants the option to run or walk your 5K in and around Riverwalk Stadium. Funds raised through the 5K will benefit the Biscuits Charitable Foundation, which is set up for general fundraising in the River Region.

