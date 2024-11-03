Sports stats



WATCH: Bobby Smyrniotis Gives Postgame Speech After Playoff Semi-Final Victory

November 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


We're ready to run through a wall after this postgame speech from Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis following last night's win in the Canadian Premier League semi-final
