WATCH: Bobby Smyrniotis Gives Postgame Speech After Playoff Semi-Final Victory

November 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







We're ready to run through a wall after this postgame speech from Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis following last night's win in the Canadian Premier League semi-final

