WATCH: Bobby Smyrniotis Gives Postgame Speech After Playoff Semi-Final Victory
November 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
We're ready to run through a wall after this postgame speech from Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis following last night's win in the Canadian Premier League semi-final
