Atlético Ottawa Falls 0-1 to Forge FC in Playoff Match

November 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa defender Daniel Morer Cabrera

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Jojo Yanjiao Qian/Forge FC) Atlético Ottawa defender Daniel Morer Cabrera(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Jojo Yanjiao Qian/Forge FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's playoff run comes to a close on the road, falling to Forge FC in Hamilton. A competitive Semi-Final saw Atleti control the better part of the play, creating many chances but not finishing in the final third.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa was on the front foot throughout the match, but even with a valiant effort, one set piece goal ends Atlético's playoff run.

Score: 0-1. Malik Owolabi-Belewu (53') scores early in the second half with a header off a set piece.

Atlético Ottawa was the clear attacking side with 16 shots and 5 shots on goal. (vs Forge FC 11 shots and 3 shots on goal)

Atlético Ottawa would like to thank the travelling supporters, who once again made the journey to support the team on the road with 100+ people on the road trip to Hamilton.

After a long, hard fought season Atlético Ottawa look to reflect on this season and come back with another exciting season in 2025.

Images from this story



Atlético Ottawa defender Daniel Morer Cabrera

(Jojo Yanjiao Qian/Forge FC)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 3, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Falls 0-1 to Forge FC in Playoff Match - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.