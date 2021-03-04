Watch Basketball Madness on March 19 at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - Before baseball begins in the spring, the madness of college basketball heats up in March. The South Bend Cubs are hosting a VIP Basketball Watch Party on Friday, March 19 inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET and seating is limited.

Attendees will be able to watch all the basketball action on twelve flat-screen TVs in a climate-controlled environment. The ticket also includes one 2-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet that features hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, mac & cheese, cookies and soft drinks. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guests will be able to partake in one of the two meals. Additional snacks will be available for purchase.

In addition to ballpark favorites, the Stadium Club will have a full-service bar with 16 oz. domestic draft beer for $3.00 and 12 oz. mixed drinks for $5.00.

Tickets are $20 and only 75 tickets will be available. Tickets can be purchased by calling the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988. When ordering, please indicate which mealtime you will be attending. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available day of the event.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium club.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

