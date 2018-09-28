Washington's Dramatic Blast Keeps Ducks Season Alive

(Central Islip) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-2 on Friday night in Game Three of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark. The Skeeters now lead the best-of-five series two games to one.

The Skeeters took a 1-0 lead in the first inning following a two-out walk by Matt Chavez and an RBI double by Albert Cordero off Ducks starter Lorenzo Barcelo. An unearned run in the third on Tony Thomas' two-out RBI double, which came three batters after an inning-opening error, extended the lead to two.

Long Island closed to within a run in the bottom of the third on doubles by Jordany Valdespin and Lew Ford off Skeeters starter Lucas Irvine.

Both teams would then trade zeroes until the bottom of the eighth inning. Ramon Cabrera blooped a double down the right field line with two outs off reliever Dan Runzler. That set the stage for David Washington, who followed with a two-run home run to right-center on a 1-0 pitch.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Barcelo tossed seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Irvine pitched four innings, yielding a run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Carlos Pimentel (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, yielding a hit while striking out one. Runzler (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits in one inning while striking out two. Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the playoffs, striking out one.

Ford and Cabrera each had two hits to lead the Flock.

The Atlantic League Championship Series will continue on Saturday night with Game Four between the Ducks and Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Right-hander Dennis O'Grady (6-4, 3.82; 0-0, 3.60) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Dallas Beeler (8-2, 2.29; 0-1, 6.00).

