Warriors Name David Asche as Director of Broadcasting and Communication

Oklahoma City, OK - The 23-year-old from Frisco, Texas brings several years of experience underneath the headset to Warriors' fans around the world. A 2023 graduate of the nearby University of Oklahoma, Asche has spent the last several years calling a multitude of sports for various high schools around the state of Oklahoma including Edmond Santa Fe and Bixby.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be the voice of the Warriors. Growing up a huge Dallas Stars fan, hockey has a very special place in my heart. Thank you to owner George Chalos, as well as Coach Nate and Coach Mick for allowing me the opportunity to give this great organization a voice on the broadcasts."

Asche will call games live both on the road and at home inside the Blazers Ice Centre so that Warriors fans will not miss a second of Oklahoma Warriors hockey. In addition to the broadcasts, David will also aid in content creation for the Warriors' website and social media pages.

"From puck drop to the final whistle, I pride myself on bringing engaging and exciting calls every night I am on the microphone. I cannot wait to deliver the electrifying content the team puts out on the ice to Warriors' fans tuned in wherever they are watching from. Let's go get cup number two!"

Fans can watch every minute of Warriors hockey live on the NATV website. The season begins September 13th and 14th as the Warriors host the Amarillo Wranglers at the Blazers Ice Centre for the opening weekend of the 2024-25 season. Puck drop is at 7:00 P.M.

