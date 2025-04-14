Warriors Look to Secure a Home Playoff Game While Celebrating Their Biggest MVPs - the Fans

April 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors are closing out the NLL regular season in style on Saturday, April 19 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Wings on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Red Tag. Coming off last week's exciting game in Toronto, where the team clinched their first playoff appearance in Warriors history, the team returns home to celebrate YOU, the incredible fans who've cheered loud, and stood by the team every step of the way.

With a red-hot five-game win streak and a playoff spot clinched, the energy is high, and the stakes are even higher, with a home playoff game on the line. Backstopped by star goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who has been undefeated since his acquisition, and Keegan Ball, who has racked up 45 points during the streak, the Warriors are ready to end the regular season with a bang as they face off against the Philadelphia Wings at Rogers Arena.

Join us for a night packed with energetic lacrosse action, playoff excitement, and fan celebration - because without you, none of this would be possible.

Let's pack the house and show the league what Warriors fans are made of!

Highlights of the night include:

National Anthem Performance! Kick off the night with a powerful live performance by fan-favourite Karen Lee Batten!

Live Music! Keep the energy high all night long with tunes from Rouge Scholars, bringing the rock to Rogers Arena!

BYOBucket! As a fan appreciation special, fans can bring their own 5-gallon or 20-litre container to fill with popcorn for only $13.99! Please note, no glass or metal containers are permitted.

Fun Prizing and Giveaways! Enjoy awesome giveaways from Cavendish Farms, VEGAIN, and Canadian Tire!

Show Your Spirit! Show your Warriors spirit with face painting at Section 104 - fun for all ages!

Post Game Autograph Session - Stick around after the final whistle for a full-team autograph session on the turf! This is your last chance this season to meet the team up close!

Jerseys Off Our Back - A special thank you to our season ticket members! After the game, select season ticket members will have the opportunity to head down to the turf to meet the players and receive their game-worn jerseys in this unforgettable tradition!

The Warriors are excited to dedicate the night to their amazing fans who have been with them every step of the way. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on an unforgettable night!

Don't miss the last Warriors game of the regular season! Get your tickets at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

Planning to bring a crew? We've got special suite experiences available for you! Get the details at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

