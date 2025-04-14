NLL Announces Multi-Viewer Streaming

April 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is debuting a new multi- view streaming option for NLL+ subscribers. Viewers will be able to watch up to four live games simultaneously as teams compete for the remaining playoff spots. They can also switch audio feeds within the video player to follow the game they want in real time.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this new multi-view streaming option on NLL+," said Brett Frood, commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. "We see this as an opportunity to provide fans with a more dynamic way to enjoy the key games as we head toward the playoffs.

Our hope is that this feature not only enhances the experience for our loyal fanbase but also encourages new fans to join us and discover what makes the National Lacrosse League so exciting."

This exclusive multi-view option will be available to Canadian and international viewers, while U.S. viewers can continue to enjoy individual game broadcasts via ESPN+.

The NLL Multi-View stream is part of the League's commitment to enhancing the fan experience and providing innovative ways to enjoy the sport of professional boxed lacrosse. Fans can access the feature through their NLL+ subscription. Fans can sign up for NLL+ for free by going to https://plus.nll.com/user/signUp.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.