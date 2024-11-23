Warriors and Roughnecks Give the Fans a Show to Wrap up the Preseason

November 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors gave their fans plenty to cheer about, ultimately falling 14-13 in a rare preseason shootout with the Calgary Roughnecks in NLL preseason action on Saturday night at the overflowing Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse.

A packed house of hungry lacrosse fans saw the visitors open a 3-0 lead in the first 3:36 before the Warriors erupted for three of their own in just over five minutes to claw back to even.

The game remained a seesaw affair throughout the first half, with Calgary holding a lead of 5-4 after one quarter, while the teams were tied 7-7 at the break.

In the second half, Calgary jumped out to a four-goal lead before the Warriors wrestled the game back with two late goals to tie the game 13-13 after regulation.

After a short discussion, both the Roughnecks and Warriors decided the best way to please the fans was to hold an impromptu shootout, which does not normally occur in an NLL game. After seven rounds, Calgary scored the winner to wrap up a fun night for both the teams and the fans.

Leading the balanced scoring for the Warriors was Adam Charalambides, who had two goals in the first half and three overall. Nearly every forward lit the lamp in this game, with Keegan Bal also scoring three, while Kevin Crowley, Payton Cormier, Ryan Martel, Johnathan Peshko and Marcus Klarich were also among the scorers.

The Warriors wrap up the preseason at 1-0-1 and will now head to Denver for their opening game of the season against the Colorado Mammoth, next Friday night at Ball Arena. Opening faceoff will be at 6 PM PT.

The Warriors open their home schedule on Friday December 13 at Rogers Arena versus the Rochester Knighthawks. For season tickets, group tickets, premium options and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com for all the details.

