FireWolves Hold Final Training Camp Sessions this Weekend

November 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will complete training camp this weekend as they prepare for their Home Opener on Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm at MVP Arena. There is unfinished business for this team coming off their appearance in the 2024 NLL Finals and the FireWolves are eager to get another exciting season started in the Capital Region.

The FireWolves competed in three scrimmages the past two weeks that helped them shake off the rust and add new players to their systems. Albany defeated Halifax 20-9, fell to Rochester 10-14, and were downed by Philadelphia 9-10.

The preseason and training camp are the time for the FireWolves to come back together after a long offseason to rekindle their chemistry and add in new faces. The FireWolves coaching staff, led by Head Coach Glenn Clark, has done an outstanding job these past three weeks to build the 2024-2025 roster into a top contender in the NLL. They won't catch teams by surprise this season coming off their dramatic turnaround last year, but so far in training camp they have looked even more dangerous in every aspect of the game. Albany is ready to take the next step in their fourth season in the Capital Region.

With one more weekend before final rosters must be submitted, here are the 24 players that will compete at training camp this weekend:

Forwards: Alex Simmons, Tye Kurtz, Travis Longboat, John Piatelli, Ben MacDonnell, Dyson Williams, Marshall Powless, Ethan Walker, Sam Firth, Eric Fannell

Defensemen: Nick Chaykowsky, Mike Byrne, Zachary Young, Joe Nardella, Will Johansen, Zac Masson, Jakson Raposo, Nicholas Volkov, Colton Watkinson, Jackson Nishimura, Patrick Kaschalk, John Wagner

Goaltenders: Doug Jamieson, Andrew Kidd

The FireWolves are only a week away from their highly anticipated return to MVP Arena for their Home Opener on Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm against the Saskatchewan Rush. The game will be a WHITEOUT and all fans are encouraged to wear white to support the FireWolves. The start of their journey to the NLL Cup all starts next Saturday night.

