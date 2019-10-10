Warren Rotary Hosts Fall Fest at Eastwood Field this Saturday, October 12

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers and the Warren Rotary are excited to announce the Fall Fest at Eastwood Field this Saturday, October 12. The event will run from 2:00pm-7:00pm and will feature nearly 30 merchandise vendors, food vendors, live music, kid's inflatable games, pumpkin painting, face painting, fireworks and more! Fireworks are presented by Diane Sauer Chevrolet and the Cafaro Foundation. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and will include pierogis, chili, gyros, hot peppers, apple dumplings, pumpkin rolls, ballpark fare, a variety of beers and more. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (12 and under). Children 3 and under are free. Parking for this event is free. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or online at warrenrotary.org and mvscrappers.com.

The entertainment schedule for the event is as follows:

2:00-2:15pm - DJ Ray

2:15-2:30pm - Classic songs by Jesse Matheson

2:30-3:15pm - Family Pride Bluegrass Band

3:15-3:30pm - DJ Ray

3:30-4:00pm - James Dance Studio

4:00-4:30pm - DJ Ray

4:30-5:00pm - Magic and Comedy by Eric Thompson

5:00-5:30pm - DJ Ray

5:30-6:00pm - Lakeview Jazz Band

6:00-6:45pm - DJ Ray

7:15pm - Fireworks!

The Rotary Club of Warren strives to live up to its motto of "Service Above Self" by proudly supporting the local community. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit various community projects.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2020 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

