Warren Rotary Hosts Fall Fest at Eastwood Field on October 12

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers and the Warren Rotary are excited to announce the Fall Fest at Eastwood Field on Saturday, October 12. The event will run from 2:00pm-7:00pm and will feature many merchandise vendors, food vendors, live music, kid's activities, fireworks and more! Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (12 and under). Children 3 and under are free. Parking for this event is free. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or online at warrenrotary.org and mvscrappers.com.

The Rotary Club of Warren strives to live up to its motto of "Service Above Self" by proudly supporting the local community. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit various community projects. For sponsorship, merchandise or food vendor information, contact Teri Surin at teriwarrenrotary@yahoo.com.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2020 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

