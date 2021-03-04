Want to Work for the Lookouts?

March 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, March 27, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Opening Day for the team's upcoming 2021 season is slated for Tuesday, May 4.

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Picnic Servers Ushers

Beer Pourers (must be at least 18 years old) Concessions Workers Concessions Cooks

Concession Stand Cashiers Camera Operators Grounds Crew

Team Store Attendants Ticket Scanners Press Box Staff

Customer Service Representatives Bag Checkers Ticket Office Staff

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are also encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event. Applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.