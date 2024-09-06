Wanderers Sign Jamai Royer to Development Contract

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax Wanderers defender Jamai Royer

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian defender Jamai Royer to a Development Contract for the 2024 CPL season.

Royer, 18, joins the Wanderers from Vaughan Soccer Club. During the 2024 season, he made a combined 16 appearances in League2 Ontario and League1 Ontario U-20, scoring three goals.

A versatile full-back, Royer is already committed to a top NCAA school. He is set to join Akron University in the winter of 2025. There he will play alongside a former Wanderers development player, Remi Agunbiade.

"Jamai is an excellent one-on-one defender with a high level of commitment and athleticism," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He showed very well in pre-season with us. I've known him for some time through the Vaughan program and believe he has a bright future."

League roster rules allow clubs to sign up to four Development Permits with Canadian U18 players (born January 1, 2006, or later). Development players can appear in up to eight matches in a season.

In recent years, the Wanderers have provided opportunities for young Canadian players to develop in a professional environment. In 2023, the Wanderers signed four players to Development Contracts: Kimani Stewart-Baynes (now with Colorado Rapids, MLS), Ethan Schilte-Brown (Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership), Yorgos Gavas (Drexel University, NCAA) and Camilo Vasconcelos (Halifax Wanderers first team).

Gavas signed an additional Development contract in 2024 before joining Drexel for the fall season. Remi Agunbiade signed a Development Contract for 2024 before beginning his first season at Akron.

"Jamai is familiar with our environment after showing very well in pre-season," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has shown a maturity beyond his years and the mentality to compete regularly in a first-team environment. He will provide the coaches and squad with an additional option at a time when we're nursing some injuries to key defensive players, and he can contribute to our U21 minutes for the remainder of this season."

Royer previously trained with the Wanderers during training camp, scoring in a pre-season game in Halifax. He will be available for selection for the remainder of the 2024 CPL season.

