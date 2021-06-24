Wagner Signs Two-Year Extension with Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Ryan Wagner to a two-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season. Wagner has posted 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 total games with the Eagles, including five goals and eight assists during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 25-year-old began his pro career with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, notching four goals and four assists in 56 total games. In addition, he has collected 20 points in 23 ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies. Wagner enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin, where he generated 36 goals and 52 assists in 143 games with the Badgers. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound winger posted a career-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 contests during his senior year and would also serve as an alternate captain. Prior to making the move to the University of Wisconsin, Wagner spent the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Development Program's U17 and U18 teams.

