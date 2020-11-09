Vote 'Beach Dogs' in the MiLB Alter Ego Challenge

Minor League Baseball's Best Alter Ego Challenge presented by Stouffer's is underway and now is your chance to support the Clearwater Beach Dogs! Vote for the Beach Dogs as your favorite MiLB alternate identity through November 13, then check back to vote in the final round November 17-19!

The Beach Dogs are the alternate identity of the Clearwater Threshers. The team takes the field as the Beach Dogs on many Friday nights in the summer, representing the #1 Beach in the nation (Clearwater Beach - Trip Advisor 2019) with our surfing, baseball-loving mascot.

In 2004, the Clearwater Phillies became the Threshers with the move to a new ballpark. A fan-generated contest was held to help decide the new moniker and "Beach Dogs" was a close second to the winning "Threshers" name.

