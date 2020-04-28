Volcanoes to Donate $5,000 in Tickets to Raise Funds for Local Food Banks

Keizer, OR - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseballï¿½ (MiLB) in conjunction with Feeding America©, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volcanoes fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes as the recipient of their donation to send funds directly to the Salem-Keizer community. For every $10 donated, the Volcanoes will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to assist our community, especially in this time of great need," said Mickey Walker CEO for the Volcanoes. Helping others is the core of everything Minor League Baseball and its teams do. Through Minor League fans' donations, we can help millions of people in need. In addition, we have the opportunity to Honor local heroes of the pandemic - a true win-win scenario. The Volcanoes will donate $5,000 in tickets to the Campaign," concluded Walker.

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Volcanoes fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

