Volcanoes Stadium to Host Drive-In Fireworks

While the Volcanoes are unable to begin their 2020 Northwest League season as scheduled - the team is keeping their 20+ year tradition of Fireworks at Volcanoes Stadium alive! "We feel it is important," said team CEO Mickey Walker. "The community needs something to enjoy and rally around and we are happy to be able to provide that," added Walker. "We will even have music cued to the fireworks for the vehicles in the Stadium's Parking Lot to enjoy as the show will be transmitted via the Stadium's AM transmitter," concluded Walker.

The first Drive-In Fireworks Event is set for Friday, June 19th followed by a second show on Friday, June 26th. Stadium gates will open at 9:00pm, show to begin approximately 10:00pm. Space is LIMITED due to COVID-19 protocol. Tickets are available ($10 per vehicle), and need to be purchased In Advance, online at www.volcanoesbaseball.com Questions? Call Volcanoes Stadium at 503-390-2225

Drive-In Fireworks Protocol

Ticket must be pre-purchased and shown at gate for admission

Vehicle spaces are limited and separated by at least one parking stall width

Staff will direct parking - Vehicle parking will be staggered to allow best visibility

Taller Vehicles (Trucks, Vans, RV's) that would limit site lines of lower vehicles will be parked towards the back of the parking lot to assure viewing for all

Event Rules:

Maximum Parking Lot Speed 5 MPH

Vehicle must stay in assigned parking spot

Guests must stay within the passenger compartment of the vehicle - no sitting in truck beds or roofs

Guests may not place any object outside of a vehicle that may obstruct the view of other guests

Headlights, parking lights, and interior lights must remain off while parked

No excessive noise allowed that would impair the hearing of other guest

Drugs, Alcoholic Beverages, Smoking or vaping of any substance is prohibited

Personal food and drink is allowed

Guests must take all trash with them

No exit and return to event is allowed

Sale of goods or services by guests is prohibited

Cooking, grilling, or other food preparation is prohibited

Pets are not permitted (services animals are permitted - but must remain inside vehicle)

Should this event be canceled for any reason - there are no refunds - a makeup event will be rescheduled

Parking Lot and Stadium Building Lights will be off prior to event and on at conclusion of event

Failure to follow Event Rules or staff instructions will be cause for removal from event or police action

RESTROOMS AND CONCESSIONS ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR THE EVENT PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY

Admission ticket is good for a passenger vehicle with up to eight (8) people. Additional ticket(s) need to be purchased for vehicles with more than 8 people. For example, a 24-passenger van would require 3 tickets.

Attendees voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers of personal injury as a result of attending the event.

