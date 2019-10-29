Volcanoes' Jerry Howard Wins Illustrious 2019 Charles K. Murphy National Patriot Award

KEIZER - Minor League Baseball announced today it has named Jerry Howard of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes the 2019 Charles K. Murphy National Patriot Award winner. The Award recognizes Howard and the Volcanoes as the nation's shining example of outstanding support of military branches and level of engagement with veterans.

"The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are very proud of Jerry Howard being recognized for his authentic and heart-felt work to support our active servicemen and servicewomen, as well as, all our veterans. Jerry Howard would never ask for any award nor any direct recognition, so for Lisa, Mickey and I to see Minor League Baseball choose to award Jerry Howard is all the more special," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner.

When notified by Minor League Baseball's President Pat O'Conner, Jerry Howard had this to say: "This award is for all who have participated and all our fans who stand with our veterans and active servicemen and servicewomen. I accept this on behalf of all of them and for all of them. All I have ever wanted is to have Volcanoes Stadium be a living thank you for all those who give so much to the United States of America. I particularly want to thank Jerry Walker and the Walker family for having the courage and determination to support this program. We are all proud that the Volcanoes have won five Northwest League Championships and our alumni have directly helped win three World Championships with the Giants. Equally, everyone should be just as proud to know that we are truly inspired about honoring the entire community, our veterans and all those who actively serve to keep this wonderful country safe and free. We look forward to continuing to keep this program active and strong. God Bless the United States of America."

The 2019 Charles K. Murphy National Patriot Award adds to an impressive list of National Awards won over the years by the Volcanoes franchise including: 2001 Best Class A Short Season franchise in America, 2005 Lisa Walker named Rawlings Woman of the Year in Sports, 2007 National Team of the Year, 2017 Minor League Baseball's Best Promotion.

"I've been a part of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes family since 2010, and I can't begin to tell you what a personal and professional honor it is to work with a servant-leader like Jerry Howard and such a community-focused ownership team as the Walker family," said Justin Lacche, Volcanoes President-Emeritus. "I cannot wait for Jerry Howard to lead the 2020 Salute to Veterans and for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes for decades to come to continue to field top-class affiliated Minor League Baseball to Salem-Keizer and the entire region. If you ever needed a reason to see how important the Volcanoes are to affiliated Minor League Baseball, just look no further at leaders like Jerry Howard, Jerry, Lisa and Mickey Walker. This is Minor League Baseball at its very best."

