Volcanoes Finish 2019 Season Hungry for More in 2020

KEIZER - It's a good problem to have for most professional baseball teams: Finish as a playoff team and already look at building on that success to make a run at winning the pennant in 2020. That's the narrative for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes after winning the first-half South Division title and falling to the Hillsboro Hops in the South Division Championship Series.

It was a season of many strong storylines:

- The Volcanoes posted an overall record of 46-30, second-best in the Northwest League.

- Franklin Labour finished with a league-leading 14 home runs in only 41 games before being promoted within the organization.

- Labour also led the league with a .639 slugging average.

- Kervin Castro led the league in pitching with a 0.96 walks and hits per inning pitched.

- Alexander Canario, Labour and Castro all made the Northwest League End Of Year All-Star team.

- The Volcanoes crossed the 80,000 attendants mark for home games.

All of which has the organization proud of what was accomplished and hungry for more in 2020, said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes co-owner.

"It was a strong season and we thank our fans for being very supportive of the Volcanoes' 2019 playoff run," Walker said. "We also thank the San Francisco Giants for entrusting the Volcanoes with such a deep and talented roster. I think this season continues to reaffirm that when players come to Salem-Keizer, it is the start of something special."

Keeping the momentum strong: The front office is already planning its first offsite next week to kick off the 2020 promotion schedule, noted Mitche Graf, Volcanoes president.

"The beauty of a championship franchise is we are relentless in pursuing a sixth Northwest League pennant and equally we are relentless in growing our fan base: Honoring our dedicated Volcanoes fans and bringing their friends and family to Volcanoes Stadium. In our world, the 2020 season starts today."

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes front office also noted the organization's sincere appreciation to the Salem Statesman Journal for the opportunity to give its loyal readers a behind-the-scenes look at the community's five-time Northwest League Championship ball club.

As they say in sports and in media: Tomorrow is a new day.

