Volcanoes Begin Focus on Exciting 2019 Season

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes kick off their off season with a full slate of player coverage, exclusive Volcanoes and community events to further connect with our great fans.

With the established history of sending players to help win three World Championships (and counting at time of publication), five Northwest League Championships; and a rich history of professional baseball since World War II: the Volcanoes are as much important to the regional & national baseball community as it is to the local Salem and Keizer business communities.

This is the legacy that you all have helped shaped as part of Volcanoes Nation:

2014 World Champions: San Francisco Giants

2012 World Champions: San Francisco Giants

2010 World Champions: San Francisco Giants

2009 NWL Champions: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

2007 NWL Champions: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

2006 NWL Champions: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

2001 NWL Champions: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

1998 NWL Champions: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

World Champions/Championship Owners from the Volcanoes family:

Brandon Crawford

Matt Duffy

Tim Lincecum

Joe Panik

Buster Posey

Sergio Romo

Jonathan Sanchez

Pablo Sandoval

Nate Schierholtz

Travis Ishikawa

Ryan Vogelsong

Jerry and Lisa Walker (owners, five NWL titles).

MLB alumni who come from the Salem area:

Bill Bevens (1951) | pitched in the 1947 World Series for the Champion Yankees

Dante Bichette (1984) | 274 career hits 1,900+ hits

Bobby Cox (1961, 1962) | would go on to manager 2,988 career wins and a World Series Championship

Gene Brabender (1963) | Most wins in Seattle Pilots history (13)

Chuck Finley (1985) | 200 career MLB wins

Clarence Jones (1964) | 33 home runs for Salem that season

Mark McLemore | 2001 Seattle Mariners, 920 career hits

Mike Piazza (1989) | Hall of Famer

Josh Reilly (1893) | earliest known Salem professional player to reach the Major League (1896 Chicago Colts)

Floyd Robinson (1955) | went on to play 1,011 MLB games with 929 career hits

So here's to the first steps to the exciting Volcanoes 2019 season.

