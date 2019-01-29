Volcanoes Announce Newest Executive Hires

Keizer, Oregon - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have announced the hiring of Eric Fisk as their new Director of Sales and Vicky Swearingin as Director of Ticketing. These announcements come on the heels of the early January hire of Mitche Graf as President of Business Operations.

"As we forge into a new era here at Volcanoes Baseball, we are excited to have the talents of Eric and Vicky on our management team. They both have served in other capacities within the organization and we will benefit greatly from their experience and passion for the fan experience", says team President Mitche Graf.

Eric comes to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes with over 30 years experience in baseball as a coach, professional umpire, and game-day promotions manager for the team. Fisk also spent 3 years as the Event Coordinator for Linn-Benton Community College.

"We are excited to have Eric join our team and play an integral role in making Volcanoes Stadium the place to be on game night. He brings with him a wealth of baseball knowledge and is focused on making the fan experience the best it can be" says Graf. He lives with his fiancée Emily along with their children Bowen, Mia and Kristin.

Vicky Swearingin has worked for the team since last season in the ticket office but her new role will allow her to utilize her customer service background in new ways. She previously held a positions in banking with Key Bank at Keizer Station and Wells Fargo. "I am excited about my new career with the Volcanoes and am looking forward to getting the privilege of getting to know all of our fans and season ticket holders on a personal level", says Swearingin. She lives in Keizer with her husband, David, and their two children.

Graf added "Vicky has a special relationship with our fans and we are excited to be able to share her expertise with Volcano Nation."

Fisk and Swearingin have begun their full-time positions with the Volcanoes and can be reached by calling 503-390-2225.

