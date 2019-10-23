Volcanoes Announce 2020 Schedule

October 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will open their 24th Season at home versus the Everett AquaSox with Opening Night on Wednesday, June 17th - game one of a five-game series against the Seattle Mariners' affiliate. However, the first opportunity to see the team in 2020, will actually occur on Monday, June 15, as the team will play a pre-season game at Volcanoes Stadium versus the College All-Stars.

In what could be the Volcanoes' best schedule ever, over 1/2 of the Volcanoes' 38 games in 2020 will be played on weekends with 7 Friday night contests and 6 games played both on Saturday and Sunday's. In addition, the team will be home on the 4th of July and will host its 13th Annual Patriotic Tribute and will host a special Father's Day game on Sunday, June 21st. The teams popular Cancer Awareness event, its 19th Annual, is set for June 26-28.

The rival Eugene Emeralds and Hillsboro Hops will both be at Volcanoes Stadium for 2 three games series' during the season with Eugene appearing July 15-17 and September 1-3. The Hops are in town August 6-8 and will conclude the Volcanoes' regular season with games September 4-6.

The Volcanoes complete 2020 Home Regular Season Schedule is listed below:

June 17-21 vs. Everett Aquasox

June 25-29 vs. Vancouver Canadians

July 4-8 vs. Tri City Dust Devils

July 15-17 vs. Eugene Emeralds

July 26-28 vs. Boise Hawks

August 6-8 vs. Hillsboro Hops

August 12-16 vs. Spokane Indians

August 26-28 vs. Boise Hawks

September 1-3 vs. Eugene Emeralds

September 4-6 vs. Hillsboro Hops

It's not too early to obtain tickets as the Volcanoes are offering several FANtastic promotions and "Early Bird" specials including special 20 20 offers for the 2020 Season where fans can receive 20% OFF on new season ticket purchases. In addition, fans can receive 20 FREE tickets with the teams 20 20 "Anytime Flex Pass" that features a New "Anytime Ticket" - these tickets can be used for ANY Regular Season home game(s) and in any denomination fans choose.

As an introductory special, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Premium Flex Pass providing 10 of the team's new "Anytime Tickets" in the Lower Box Seats good for any regular-season game(s) in 2020 and with the purchase will receive a FREE ticket to Opening Night and a FREE Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame bobblehead!

For complete information on these special offers call the Volcanoes Ticket Office at 503.390.2225 Monday-Friday 8:30am - 4:00pm and Saturday 8am until noon.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 23, 2019

Volcanoes Announce 2020 Schedule - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.