Volcanoes Add Key Front Office Staff Member

Keizer, Oregon - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are proud to announce the hiring of Mitche Graf as their new President of Business Operations.

Graf brings with him over 25 years of innovative entrepreneurial experience to his new role and is known as both an innovator and status quo disruptor in the business world. He currently is the owner of a national manufacturing company, an award-winning catering business as well as a consulting business. He has authored several books on business and has traveled the world teaching other entrepreneurs the basics of sales, marketing and branding. To take on his new responsibilities, he will be transferring his CEO duties and day-to-day operations to his wife, Tami, who is also his partner in their enterprises.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I feel that I have spent the last two decades getting ready for this position" says Graf. "The honor of being a part of such a storied franchise would make any baseball fan pinch themselves to make sure it wasn't a dream. This is definitely a dream come true for me," he added.

"We are excited to have Mitche join our front office staff and guide our Team into the future," said Volcanoes' owner Jerry Walker. "Mitche has an extensive track record of success and a passion for the business. He cares about people - our fans, our marketing partners, and our employees. He and his family have attended many Volcanoes' games and his goal is to make Volcanoes Baseball the Best it can be," concluded Walker.

"I believe in creating a 6-Star experience for each one of our guests. From the attendant in the parking lot, to the ticket takers, to the amount of time you wait in line for food. It all goes into the overall experience that our guests have for the game, and my focus will be on delivering exceptional service at every touch point of that fan experience. I can promise that the concession lines will be moving at lightning-fast speeds, you will see a smile at every turn, and you will walk away craving the next time you come back and see us!"

Graf says that the lessons he has learned from both his successes and failures have given him a PhD from the "School of Hard Knocks", giving him a unique perspective on how he plans to run the Team. He added "You will see many positive things moving forward that will translate into stands that are packed with enthusiast fans who LOVE baseball".

"I can remember that feeling of wonder and amazement I had when I was a kid going to Dodger games", says Graf. "The smell of fresh cut grass, the sound of the ball hitting the bat, and of course the excitement when my favorite player got on base. I want to capture that same emotion in our fan base, and attract a whole new generation of baseball fans into the Volcanoes family", stated Mitche.

"Discover The Wonder.... All Over Again" will be an important element in the changes that fans will notice this coming season. "I can't wait for opening day when the Volcanoes take the field in front of a sell-out crowd. That will be a magical feeling for sure".

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Mitche at the Volcanoes' upcoming Winter Sports Banquet on February 7th as he will be the featured speaker. For information and Banquet Tickets call 503-390-2225.

Mitche lives in Canby with his wife, Tami and their 3 children Jaycee, Colton and Sierra along with their dog Tilly and several hundred guppies.

Graf takes the reins January 2nd.

