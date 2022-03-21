Voice of the Sod Poodles Sam Levitt Gets his Call to the Show

AMARILLO, Texas - It is with great excitement that we announce that Sam Levitt, Voice of the Sod Poodles will join the San Diego Padres Radio Network and make his MLB debut in 2022. The Soddies team broadcaster will join the San Diego Padres Radio Network broadcast team, and the team's flagship station 97.3 The Fan, as a pregame and postgame host.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to have spent three wonderful summers in Amarillo," said Levitt. "My time with the Sod Poodles has been the most fulfilling experience of my career and I have built so many special relationships with our amazing fans. I've been blessed with so much support and the community embraced me with open arms and welcomed me as part of their summer family. The Texas Panhandle will always hold a special place in my heart."

Levitt, a native of the New York City area, joined the Sod Poodles as the team's first broadcaster ahead of the 2019 season. He called the Inaugural season of Soddies baseball, ending with a memorable Texas League Championship that will forever be a part of Amarillo baseball history. In 2020, Levitt called games for the Sod Squad and Sod Dogs during the Texas Collegiate League after the cancellation of the Minor League season due to the COVID 19 pandemic. 2021 marked Levitt's third year as the radio personality for the Sod Poodles and he played an important role in the Sod Poodles first season as the Double A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"When I arrived in Amarillo to a brand-new team, my goal was to develop the Sod Poodles' broadcast operation into one of the best in Minor League Baseball. With the help of so many people, we were able to accomplish that and built something truly special from the ground up. I'm very proud of what we have done, and I look forward to seeing what the organization continues to accomplish in the future," said Levitt.

Prior to joining Amarillo, Levitt spent two seasons as a member of the broadcast team for fellow Texas League team, the Corpus Christi Hooks. With the Hooks, he served as a radio play-by-play broadcaster while also handling all web and social media content hosting duties for the organization. During the baseball offseason, Levitt has served as a play-by-play and sideline host for a variety of TV and digital platforms for sports such as basketball, football, softball, volleyball, and soccer. He is coming off covering the Loyola Chicago Men's Basketball team and their run to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

"We could not be prouder of Sam and all that he has done for the Sod Poodles organization," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "He has played an integral part of making the Sod Poodles one of the most recognized and highly regarded brands in all Minor League Baseball. He helped introduce and welcome players and staffs of two Major League teams to our community and fans with an incredible amount of insight and knowledge. We have no doubt that he will do the same for the San Diego Padres organization once again. He has helped lay the groundwork for the best broadcast in MiLB to continue here in Amarillo for years to come."

With the start of the 2022 Minor League season right around the corner, the Sod Poodles have already started a nationwide search for the team's next radio broadcaster.

