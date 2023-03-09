VIP Tickets Now Available on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop

SOUTH BEND, IN - The VIP Opening Night Package sold out quickly and in response, due to high demand, the South Bend Cubs are now offering VIP tickets for Opening Night on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop on top of the Ivy at Berlin Place. Opening Night is Tuesday, April 11 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch vs the Beloit Sky Carp.

The ticket to the game includes a two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, private restrooms and the best view at Four Winds Field. Tickets are only $30 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the UFCU Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet included with the ticket is served on the UFCU Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade.

"United is excited to kick-off baseball season with the South Bend Cubs and once again offer rooftop tickets to fans all season-long," said Jodie Kitchell, Regional Vice President. "This is our fifth season partnering with the team, and every year we love seeing how much enjoyment the community gets when they attend a game. We can't wait to be there for the first pitch of the season, and be part of yet another great year for the South Bend Cubs!"

Additionally, the rest of the dates for the UFCU Rooftop that are available to the public are April 28, May 6, May 26, June 8, June 21, July 4, July 18, August 3, and September 7.

Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests can enter and exit as they wish between the Rooftop and the ballpark.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-gameday event with a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend.

Visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office, call (574) 235-9988, or go to SouthBendCubs.com to purchase your ticket package today.

