Villa Shuts Down Hawks on Mound in 5-0 Victory

July 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID - A capacity crowd packed Memorial Stadium on Thursday night for a 4th of July battle in game 3 of this series featuring the Boise Hawks and Missoula PaddleHeads. The crowd in Boise would be sitting on their hands most of the night thanks in large part to an outstanding performance on the mound from Alfredo Villa. The reigning league pitcher of the year would not budge in his performance on the hill. On the flipside, the PaddleHeads offense would see their offense held off the board in the first 4 innings seeing the game remain tight. A 3-inning jolt of success however would give Missoula all the cushion they would need to find the win column for the 3rd straight night.

Missoula would tally runs in consecutive frames from innings 5 through 7 to jump to the lead. A long home run from Adam Fogel would play a big role allowing the PaddleHeads to stretch the lead to 5. Villa would not allow a single run in his outing for Missoula. The bullpen combination of Mark Timmins, and Andrew Garcia would also hold up their end of the bargain down the stretch in 3 scoreless innings of work. The end result would be Missoula's first shutout victory of the season in a 5-0 win over the Hawks.

