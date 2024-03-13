Vibes to Host Nike Baseball Camp at UCHealth Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Rocky Mountain Vibes have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at UCHealth Park this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a Vibes player. They'll train at UCHealth Park and be led by former Vibes player, Thomas Jeffries, as well as additional Vibes coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running and game situations for kids of all abilities.

"Our instructional staff and players are looking forward to working with young Vibes fans to develop their baseball skills and have a ton of fun here at beautiful UCHealth Park," said Vibes Camp Director, Thomas Jeffries. "This will be a tremendous opportunity for youngsters in the Colorado Springs area to learn from guys with a lot of experience at the professional level."

Campers will also receive an official Nike Camp t-shirt, wristband, cinch sack and ticket to the Vibes August 4th game against the Yolo High Wheelers, where they'll be introduced on the field.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences," said Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball. "We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the Vibes. We have no doubt that Thomas and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so."

The Nike Baseball Camp at UCHealth Park runs from July 30th-August 1st. Spots are limited, so sign up now by clicking Nike Baseball Camp Rocky Mountain Vibes or by calling 1-800-645-3226.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League, an MLB Partner League. They are located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and play their home games at UCHealth Park.

