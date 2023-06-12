Vibes Take Rubber Match against Hawks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Rocky Mountain Vibes topped the Boise Hawks, 12-9 to win its first series of the year.

After taking game two, 7-4, the Vibes came into Sunday's game with Peyton Long on the mound. The Hawks opted for Brayden Spears to get the start.

Boise wasted no time getting out of the gate hot. The Haws tallied three singles in the top of the first to bat around three runs.

The Vibes counter punched with a run of their own in the bottom of the first with a Jacob Barfield single. Barfield would go on to win the Whataburger player of the game by going three for five with 3 RBIs.

Rocky Mountain and Boise would go on to trade runs again in the second inning with the Vibes leading 4-3 after walking in two runs.

Pitching control would be an issue for the Hawks all afternoon pitching 13 walks on the day.

Boise starter Brayden Spears was pulled during the second inning with a final line of 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, and 0 SO. Peyton Long would make it through the fifth inning with a line of 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.

Rocky Mountain would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth pushing the score to 10-4.

The Hawks didn't go quietly though. In the top of the seventh Boise would put up five runs, drawing within one. Then with the game on the line the Hawks would turn to Gage O'brien. The closer originally held up well, striking out the first two batters he faced, going one-two-three in the bottom of the seventh.

O'brien followed it up with a disastrous bottom of the eighth, walking four batters and allowing two runs.

The Vibes then called on Alexis Cedano to finish it off earning his third save of the year.

With a series win under its belt, Rocky Mountain travels to Idaho Falls to take on the Chukars. The first matchup of three is set for 7:05 on Tuesday.

