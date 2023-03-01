Vibes Sign Two Outfielders to 2023 Contracts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed OF Edmond Americaan and OF Trent Taylor to contracts for the 2023 season. Both players will attend the team's upcoming spring training in May.

Americaan, a native of CuraÃ- ao, was drafted three times: in 2016 by the Texas Rangers, in 2017 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and in 2018 by the Chicago Cubs. He played in the Cubs system for four seasons reaching as high as High-A South Bend.

Taylor played college baseball for the Central Florida Knights for three seasons from 2020-2022. He also played for the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League in 2022 where he hit .349 with 20 RBI, 32 R, and 18 SB in 40 games.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

