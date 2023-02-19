Vibes Sign Pitchers Cedano and Moraga

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes agreed to terms with RHP Alexis Cedano and RHP Adam Moraga on contracts for the 2023 season. They will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Cedano was an international signing by the Oakland Athletics in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic.

He spent five years in the A's system reaching as high as Low-A Stockton. Cedano made 21 relief appearances combined with Stockton and the A's Complex League team in 2022.

Moraga pitched collegiately at Pima Community College (AZ) and the University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma. He will make his pro debut with the Vibes in 2023.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

