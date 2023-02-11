Vibes Sign Peyton Long

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed RHP Peyton Long to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Long was a 30th round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Draft from Central Methodist University (NAIA) in Missouri. Long spent three years in the Milwaukee organization with stops at the Brewers AZL team in 2019 and with Low-A Carolina in 2021.

In his most recent full season of play was with the Carolina Mudcats, Long pitched in 34.1 innings in 22 games with 30 K and 14 BB with 7 games finished.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

