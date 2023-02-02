Vibes Sign Nick Cupp-Allen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed INF/OF Nick Cupp-Allen to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Cupp-Allen is a draft-eligible player who was a 2021 NJCAA First Team All-American for the Chandler- Gilbert Community College Coyotes (AZ), hitting .392 AVG with 13 HR and 41 RBI. He is the 13th player signed for the 2023 season, and the first signed under new manager Les Lancaster.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

