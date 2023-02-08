Vibes Sign Milton Smith Jr

February 8, 2023







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed OF Milton Smith Jr. to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Smith was a 22nd round selection by the Miami Marlins in the 2018 MLB Draft from Meridian CC in Mississippi. Smith played two seasons in the Miami system, with stops at the Rookie, Low-A and High-A levels.

In his most recent full season of play was with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League in 2021, where he batted .275 with 4 HR, 35 RBI and 35 SB in 84 games.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

