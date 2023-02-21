Vibes Sign Carter Mize
February 21, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed 1B Carter Mize to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.
Mize played his college ball at St. Louis CC and Missouri Baptist University (NAIA) before playing for the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League in 2022. In his last college season, Mize slashed .304/.436/.601 with 13 HR and 38 RBI.
The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.
The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from February 21, 2023
- Vibes Sign Carter Mize - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Mustangs Tab Dennis Rasmussen as Pitching Coach - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rocky Mountain Vibes Stories
- Vibes Sign Carter Mize
- Vibes Sign Pitchers Cedano and Moraga
- Vibes Agree to Terms with Two Pitchers
- Vibes Sign Anders Green to 2023 Contract
- Vibes Sign Peyton Long