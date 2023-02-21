Vibes Sign Carter Mize

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed 1B Carter Mize to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes' upcoming spring training camp in May.

Mize played his college ball at St. Louis CC and Missouri Baptist University (NAIA) before playing for the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League in 2022. In his last college season, Mize slashed .304/.436/.601 with 13 HR and 38 RBI.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

