Vibes Re-Sign OF Gio Diaz

March 4, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes re-signed OF Gio Diaz to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes upcoming spring training camp in May.

Diaz set new Vibes single-season records in 2022 in runs (87), hits (148), batting average (.394), and plate appearances (419). The former Washington Nationals farmhand played a team-high 88 games last year and was a staple at the top of the lineup throughout the season.

"One of our biggest goals this offseason was to keep the momentum of last year's success going by re-signing guys who played a big part in it. We owe a lot of our success to Gio who did so much for us as our leadoff hitter last year and are really excited to have him in Colorado Springs for another season."

- Tyler Petersen, Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Baseball Operations The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 4, 2023

Vibes Re-Sign OF Gio Diaz - Rocky Mountain Vibes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.