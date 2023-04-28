Vibes Player Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes are proud to announce that pitcher Jackson Lancaster's contract was sold to the Tampa Bay Rays. This marks the first time he has signed with an MLB team.

Lancaster, who was acquired from the Ogden Raptors in the offseason, had an amazing professional debut in the Pioneer League in 2022. In 25 games, Lancaster had a 1.03 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 12 saves as the closer for Ogden.

"I am very proud of Jackson for getting the opportunity to further his career. It definitely leaves a big hole for us to fill in our bullpen. I hope this is the start of many more signings to come."

- Les Lancaster, Rocky Mountain Vibes Manager

Since the end of the 2022 season, Lancaster is now the third player to be signed by an MLB club from Rocky Mountain. This offseason, two members of the 2022 Vibes team were also signed: pitcher Pedro Alfonseca (Cincinnati Reds) and pitcher Jesus Rios (Padres).

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

