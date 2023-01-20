Vibes Offseason Update

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Well into the winter this offseason, it's been an extremely busy time for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and things will only get busier as we head closer and closer to Opening Day in May. Although still some four months away, the club has been actively preparing and planning for next season, so if you missed any of what we've been up to, or just want a recap, this is the article for you.

The Roster

The Vibes have agreed to terms with 12 players on contracts for the 2023 season. We are welcoming back a number of familiar faces to the roster and introducing a few new ones as well:

- INF Nick Michaels was the first player to re-sign with the Vibes this offseason. Joining the roster mid-season in 2022, Michaels hit .322/5/39 over 45 games and won a Knock-Out Round against his former team, the Ogden Raptors.

- RHP Nathan Draves makes his return to the bullpen for 2023. In his professional debut season, Drave posted a solid 3-0 record, 5.17 ERA, and struck out 39 in 31.1 innings.

- The first overall pick in the mid-season tryout camp, RHP Dutch Landis returns to the pitching staff. The former Seattle Mariners draft pick made three appearances for the Vibes late in the season.

- Former Chicago Cubs farmhand LHP Chris Allen will be back for '23. After beating the Vibes on Opening Day last year, he was acquired via trade with the Glacier Range Riders and worked as both a starter and reliever in Colorado Springs.

- Closing out games (but not this list) is RHP Miguel Pozo who looks to build on a record-setting 10-save season where he had a 3.97 ERA in 31 games.

- Another late season pick-up, RHP Jacob Wesselmann was an early offseason re-sign. In 70.2 PBL innings with the Rockies and the Vibes in '22, he was 3-3 with a 4.97 ERA.

- RHP Dusty Baird returns for his first full pro season after arriving from Belmont University and pitching in the 2nd Half for the Vibes. Starting as a bullpen arm, he hit his stride after breaking into the rotation and threw a complete game one-hitter against the Northern Colorado Owlz in August.

- RHP Yohandry Perez was one of a handful of players to play the whole 2022 season with Rocky Mountain and had the fifth-most strikeouts in the league with 89. He looks for more success in 2023.

- C Luis Navarro returns behind the plate after bursting onto the scene last year. The Lubbock Christian product slashed a torrid .374/.491/.569 with 6 HR and 44 RBI AND set a new Vibes record for walks with 46 in 60 games.

- Navarro's college teammate LHP Armando Valle is back as well on the staff. Valle worked as both a starter and reliever last year and has been training and pitching in the Puerto Rico Winter League this offseason.

Now it's time for those new faces I talked (wrote?) about:

- Making his way over from the Idaho Falls Chukars is C Brady West. In his first two seasons he hit a combined .286 with 14 HR and 97 RBI in 114 games.

- Another former college teammate of Luis and Armando is RHP Shandon Herrera, who will make his pro debut with the Vibes after spending last summer in the MLB Draft League with the West Virginia Black Bears.

The Community

The Vibes continued our year-round participation in community events. You may have seen Toasty and his crew at the Labor Day Liftoff, in the back of a car at parades such as the Festival of Lights, and other local happenings. We've also been actively dedicating our time this offseason doing work with Mt. Carmel, Care & Share, Pikes Peak United Way, and other local organizations.

Getting Involved for Next Season

Season tickets have been, are, and will be on sale now and throughout the offseason. To guarantee you get the best seats in UCHealth Park to see all the action on the field, Firework Fridays, and other great promos, you can contact a Vibes rep at 719-597-1449 to learn more.

And if you really, REALLY want to get involved...

We are looking for our next great host families to take in a Vibes player or two for the season. The host family program is extremely rewarding for both the family and the player. Past families have created long bonds with their players and some still keep up with them in their careers in the minors and the majors. It's also a great opportunity for families with kids. For participating, families will receive season tickets to all 48 games and a monthly stipend of $200 per player they take in. For more info, email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@vibesbaseball.com.

