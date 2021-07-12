Vibes Cursed by La Llarona, Swept at HomeÃÂ

July 12, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes woes against Idaho Falls continued over the weekend as they were swept at home for the second time this season by the Chukars. The ball club's record against Idaho Falls fell to 1-17 on the season in a home stretch that saw Rocky Mountain allow 84 runs over six games.

The weekend featured the much anticipated arrival of the Vibes alter ego, Las Llaronas, a tribute to the Mexican legend of La Llarona, the weeping woman. The rest of the teams in the Pioneer League also payed tribute to Latin legends with Idaho Falls assuming the identity of the Madres over the weekend. The games over the weekend included themed promotions centered around Latin heritage and provided fans with a fun and unique ballpark experience. Fans can keep an eye out for future promotional events that provide great entertainment at the field for fans of all ages.

The home stand featured the debut of multiple new signings for the Vibes. Mike Annone, Luis Matos, and Elvin Carrillo saw their first action over the weekend with Annone and Carrillo ripping singles to right field in each of their first at bats. The club also signed new arms Oscar Marcelino out of Guaymate, DR and Seth Davis who hails from nearby Aurora, CO. Marcelino and Davis didn't see action over the weekend but are expected to be valuable additions for the second half of the season and will bolster a Vibes bullpen that has struggled of late. Though the Vibes staff struggled to keep runs off of the board, the bats were alive for the home squad highlighted by Jacob Barfield's 5 home runs over the series.

After Idaho Falls left town on Monday, the Vibes enter their final series for the first half of the season which will conclude after a three game home stretch against Grand Junction beginning on Wednesday. The Vibes aim to close out the first half with a good series against the Rockies before beginning the second half in Grand Junction beginning on Saturday. The structure of the Pioneer League will have the Vibes start the second half of the season with a clean 0-0 record, a fresh start, something that players and fans alike can look forward to.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.