Vibes Crush Owlz in Game One

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Rocky Mountain Vibes offensive explosion continued when they took down the Northern Colorado Owlz, 16-8 on Monday.

After a gem of a relief outing against Billings, Marvin Guzman got the start for the Vibes. Will Buraconak got the ball to start things for the Owlz.

After a quiet first inning the Vibes offense got blazing hot. David Martinez broke the ballgame open with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second. That home run was Martinez's second hit as a Vibe. Both of his first two hits went for homers. The catcher tacked on a single and a double to secure his first Whataburger player of the game.

When the offense settled down for the Vibes, Rocky Mountain had built a 8-0 with Marvin Guzman pitching brilliantly through four innings.

However, the Owlz wouldn't go quietly. Three straight singles, a walk and an error brought the Owlz all the way back and made it a 8-6 ballgame.

Guzman would be pulled from the game with a final line of 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. His solid line wouldn't fully show the energy he brought to the ballpark as his five strikeouts electrified UCHealth Park.

The Vibes would slam the door on the Owlz pretty quickly. A Jacob Barfield two run blast to left field kicked off an eight run streak for Rocky Mountain.

On the other side of the equation Jackson Cunningham pitched two scoreless innings with one hit to put the contest farther out of reach for the Owlz.

With tonight's win the Vibes take a 1-0 series lead on the Owlz. Rocky Mountain's 16 runs also leaves its total over the last four games at 69.

The Vibes look to continue their four game winning streak tomorrow at 6:35. Make sure to grab tickets and stick around after the game for Fourth of July fireworks.

