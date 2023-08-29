Vibes Announce Bob Flannery as New GM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes announce the hiring of Bob Flannery as the new General Manager of the team. He will join the Vibes front office in September.

Flannery has over 24 years of experience in Minor League Baseball with 13 of those years as a General Manager. He was the GM of the Boise Hawks for more than six years and was named Executive of the Year for the Northwest League following the 2018 season. Flannery was a member of the Omaha Storm Chasers front office staff for the past two seasons.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be named the Vibes' General Manager and I am thrilled for this opportunity. The staff is hard at work finishing the season and I can't wait to join them as the team makes a run to make the playoffs."

- Bob Flannery, Rocky Mountain Vibes General Manager

"Bob's experience in Minor League Baseball and his focus on creating amazing fan and sponsor experiences make him a great addition to the Vibes front office. We are excited to welcome him to Colorado Springs."

- D.G. Elmore, Rocky Mountain Vibes Owner, Elmore Sports Group

Flannery is a sport management graduate from the University of Massachusetts. He has two daughters, Alyssa and Emily, and one grandson, Brecken.

