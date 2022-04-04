Vibes Announce a New Partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. - The Vibes announced a new partnership today with the Game Over Sports Store. Game Over is a local Colorado Springs sports shop that will have access to sell Vibes merchandise in 2022. This is the first time the Vibes have allowed for merchandise to be sold outside of the stadium. Fans can stop by any of the three Game Over locations and browse Vibes items like jerseys and hats. The brands intend on collaborating on limited-edition merchandise throughout the year as well.

