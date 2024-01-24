Vibes Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

January 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes are pleased to announce the coaching staff for the 2024 season. Alongside returning manager Les Lancaster, the Vibes are bringing back hitting coach Rafael Melchione. Rocky Mountain is also adding pitching coach Mike Hartley and defensive coach Chad De La Guerra.

Melchione returns as the team's co-hitting and catching coach for the 2024 season. Under Melchione, the Vibes saw increases in runs, hits, home runs and walks. He also coached the Pioneer League's 2023 batting average champion, Jake McMurray.

Hartley will serve as the team's pitching coach for the 2024 season. Hartley spent six years in Major league baseball with the Dodgers, Phillies, Twins, Red Sox and Orioles. After his playing career, Hartley served as the manager for teams in Germany and Italy before returning to the United States.

De La Guerra will serve as the team's co-hitting and defensive coach for the 2024 season. De La Guerra spent seven years playing professionally after being drafted by the Red Sox in 2015. In those seven seasons, he played second base (1,583.1 innings), shortstop (1,256 innings) and third base (684.1 innings).

Follow us on social media, @vibesbaseball on X and Instagram. Also, don't forget to buy your season tickets at vibesbaseball.com

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 24, 2024

Vibes Announce 2024 Coaching Staff - Rocky Mountain Vibes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.