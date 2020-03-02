Vibes Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule & 1st Homestand Tickets on Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes, Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, released their promotions and events schedule today with a wide variety of exciting events set for the 2020 season. The Vibes 2020 promotional schedule is jam-packed with 12 Fireworks dates, 7 Theme Nights, and 9 Giveaways! Daily promotions including Community Ticket Days, $2 Tuesdays, Military Appreciation Nights, Friday Night Fireworks, Saturday Theme Nights, and 50Â¢ Hot Dog/Bark in the Park Sundays run daily all throughout the season. Vibes Opening Series tickets are also now available online at vibesbaseball.com/buytickets for the June 26-28 opening home series against the Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Ogden Raptors. Single game tickets will be released by homestand each week throughout the month of March, with all single game tickets available on March 30.

A summary of 2020 Vibes promotions and events are listed below:

Community Event Highlights

- Opening Night with Fireworks: June 26

- Marvel Superhero Night with fireworks and Captain America Bobblehead giveaway presented by UCHealth: June 27

- Beach Towel giveaway and pregame catch on the field presented by The Navigators: June 28

- Independence Day Fireworks presented by Aspen View Homes: July 3

- Home Runs For Mental Health with fireworks presented by Apen Pointe, Cedar Springs Hospital, and Peak View Behavioral Health: July 17

- Star Wars Night with fireworks and Lightsaber giveaway: July 18

- "Colorado Proud" Day with specialty jerseys (presented by Sox Place): July 19

- Kids Day: July 22

- COPA Series presented by T-Mobile: July 24-27

- Wizarding World Night: August 8

- Paint the Park Pink presented by Great Clips and Susan G. Koman: August 9

- "Mystery at the Ballpark" with fireworks: August 21

- Army vs. Air Force Night with fireworks and Boom Sticks giveaway presented by USAA: August 22

- Faith Night presented by Thrivent Financial: August 29

- Specialty 9/11 jerseys and fireworks presented by Humana: September 11

- Vibe-A-Palooza 2020 with fireworks and postgame marshmallow fight: September 12

Fireworks Shows

- Friday Night Fireworks: Opening Night Fireworks on June 26, Independence Day Fireworks on July 3 (presented by Aspen View Homes), Home Runs For Mental Health with fireworks on July 17 (presented by Apen Pointe, Cedar Springs Hospital, and Peak View Behavioral Health), COPA Series Fireworks on July 24 (presented by T-Mobile), August 7, "Mystery at the Ballpark" with Fireworks on August 21, August 28 (presented by Wolf Ranch Community Council), Specialty 9/11 jerseys and fireworks on September 11 (presented by Humana)

- Marvel Superhero Night with fireworks and Captain America Bobblehead giveaway presented by UCHealth: June 27

- Star Wars Night with fireworks and Lightsaber giveaway: July 18

- Army vs. Air Force Night with fireworks and Boom Sticks giveaway presented by USAA: August 22

- Vibe-A-Palooza 2020 with fireworks and postgame marshmallow fight: September 12

Fan Giveaways

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Remax: June 26-29

- Marvel Superhero Night with fireworks and Captain America Bobblehead giveaway presented by UCHealth: June 27

- Beach Towel giveaway and pregame catch on the field presented by The Navigators: June 28

- Bobby Bonilla Day "$1.2 million" giveaway: July 1

- Star Wars Night with fireworks and Lightsaber giveaway: July 18

- "Colorado Proud" Day with specialty jerseys (presented by Sox Place): July 19

- COPA Series giveaway presented by T-Mobile: July 26

- Army vs. Air Force Night with fireworks and Boom Sticks giveaway presented by USAA: August 22

Daily Promotions

- Sundays: 50Â¢ hot dogs (presented by: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty) and Bark in the Park (presented by: Pet Pantry):

o June 28, July 19, July 26, August 9, August 23

- Mondays: Community Ticket Days presented by Cornerstone Mortgage (tickets available at any Pikes Peak Library District location):

o June 29, July 20, July 27, August 10, August 24

- Tuesdays: $2 Tuesday- $2 tickets, $2 parking, $2 drafts

o June 30, July 21, August 25

- Wednesdays: Community Ticket Days presented by Cornerstone Mortgage (pick up tickets at any Pikes Peak Library District location):

o July 1, July 15, August 26, September 9

- Thursdays: Military Appreciation Nights:

o July 2, July 16, August 6, August 27, September 10

- Fridays: Friday Night Fireworks:

o June 26, July 3, July 17, July 24, August 7, August 21, August 28, September 11

- Saturdays: Theme Nights, biggest giveaways and fireworks!

o June 27, July 18, July 25, August 8, August 22, August 29, September 12

The Vibes season starts on June 19 on the road in Ogden against the Raptors, with the home opener at UCHealth Park coming on June 26 against the Ogden Raptors. For all other information, and to get the latest Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball news online, visit www.vibesbaseball.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter or Instagram at @VibesBaseball.

